Catherine Herridge, chief intelligence correspondent, is the latest “news” person to leave Fox News, presumably because its pro-Trump propaganda became too much to stomach. She will reportedly join CBS News as an investigative reporter.

Although Herridge's departure comes just three weeks after Shepard Smith's abrupt resignation, Variety reports her move is unrelated:

Her contract with Fox News lapsed this summer, and the network had been negotiating to get her to stay, according to a person familiar with the matter. She has not been known for jousting with the opinion programs, making frequent appearances on Fox News’ most-watched program, “Hannity.” The opportunity to move to CBS News was seen as one she could not turn down, this person said.

“Not been known for jousting with the opinion programs” is a kind description of Herridge's work, to put it mildly. The reality is that she has long served more as stenographer of Republican talking points than any kind of real reporter.

However, it's quite possible Herridge was not happy in her role. As Media Matters noted, she seemed to take a dig at Fox on her way out. In the CBS press release about her hire she was quoted as saying, “I feel privileged to join a team where facts and storytelling will always matter.” In the Fox News statement about her departure, her quote was, “I have received great personal satisfaction from mentoring the next generation of reporters and producers and sharing my journalistic values — that facts matter and enterprise reporting will always win the day.”

Other Fox News correspondents have also fled the network rather than be part of Trump TV. Carl Cameron was so disturbed by what was happening at Fox, he joined a left-wing website dedicated to fighting right-wing propaganda. He has been outspoken about Fox since. Conor Powell and Adam Housley also reportedly left over the Trump-ery.

I was going to suggest we call it the Foxodus but it turns out that's already a hashtag, and it's being used by conservatives who think the network has become too liberal.

(Herridge image via screen grab)

Updated 11/1/19 to reflect Herridge's title.