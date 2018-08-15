Move over Rosa Parks. We have a new civil rights hero who, in her quest to “save Western Civilization from liberals,” claims to have faced racist taunts from those same white liberals. Meanwhile, she doesn’t seem to care about the real racism of Laura Ingraham because racism is, according to Owens' tweet, all about her, Candace Owens, Fox’s newest African-American freedom fighter!

As I recently reported, Owens and Charlie Kirk, executives of Turning Point USA (a right wing group dedicated to cleansing American campuses of liberal influence) were taunted by some left wing protesters. Not surprisingly, they ran straight to Fox News for some patented Fox validation.

So in keeping with Fox’s alternate reality, Owens pitched the argument that the white liberals who taunted her were being racist against her, an innocent black woman. As noted in “The Root,” an Afro-centric blog, “This was a lot of things, but racist wasn’t one. In fact, once Owens and Kirk walked outside, ANTIFA began shouting 'fuck white supremacy,' proving that Owens might be confused as to what team she plays for.”

After this heinous example of white racism, Fox’s Laura Ingraham offered America a screed that was, uh, totally racist. So you’d think that civil rights advocate Owens would be offended – nah, she whitewashed it and turned the whole racism thing right back on her.

Poor conservative snowflake Candace Owens. If she keeps her eye on the prize, maybe someday she will overcome!