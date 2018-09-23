Candace Owens responded to the news that a second accuser has now publicly accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault with a smug, self-satisfied declaration that neither should be believed because they’re siding with Democrats.

Owens didn’t seem to know a thing about the facts of the latest allegations. But maybe when you’re as smug as she is, you don’t need no stinking facts and you can go straight to attacking the left, which is always welcomed on Fox:

OWENS: Look, I think this is absolutely infuriating. I am thinking that this is despicable behavior and it’s a typical leftist to stall. They’re constantly trying to stop this administration from having any wins and this is the natural trail that they follow. First, they create mass hysteria by saying that if this person is elected or if this person is selected or confirmed, they’re going to dial back human rights. We saw that with the whole abortion thing.

Then, if that fails, they move to number two, which is racism. They somehow accuse the other candidate of being racist … Now we’re at number three which is the #MeToo witch hunt which has been going for way too long. It makes due process go away and they assume that because rape and sexual assault is such a sensitive topic, as it should be, that they can just throw around baseless allegations. I do not believe either of these women. I believe this is just simply the left pulling out leftist tactics to stop this conservative (unintelligible).

At least host Steve Hilton suggested there should be an FBI investigation and even panelist Gregg Jarrett seemed to go along.

But, like I said, Owens doesn’t need no stinking facts.

OWENS: They are going to do this by any means necessary to stomp this confirmation.

Think about what they’ve done already to [Kavanaugh’s] family, what his wife is going through, what his children are going through, watching these smears come out.

Miss Thang couldn’t trouble herself to think of what Christine Blasey Ford, the first Kavanaugh accuser, who is scheduled to testify to the Senate on Thursday, is going through, with death threats that caused her to leave her family. That’s on top of the trauma of the alleged sexual assault she says she sought therapy over and for which there are therapist’s notes.

But Owens continued without challenge.

OWENS: I do not believe this whatsoever and I feel, I am confident that the #MeToo movement has now become a political weapon and is a political weapon that belongs to the left because conservatives would never do this.

Well, not unless your name is Bill Clinton or Keith Ellison. And plenty of the men who have suffered from the #MeToo movement were liberals: Harvey Weinstein, Eric Schneiderman and Al Franken leap immediately to mind. Host Hilton didn't think that worth mentioning.

But Owens did get another chance to promote her baseless conspiracy theory:

OWENS: I’m just gonna add this. And all of these women, they all demand a full FBI investigation after slipping out of amnesia of 35+ years, right? [Wrong. Ford discussed this with her therapist in 2012.]

What are the chances that on top of all of that, they decide to come out with their story to The Washington Post and The New Yorker and, publications that have basically been in cahoots, trying to stop this administration at every chance they could get? All of this reeks to me. It absolutely reeks. I believe that this is completely dishonest.

Yet Jarrett went on to attack Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) for stating her belief in Ford “without ever talking to the accuser.” Jarrett sneered, “Gillibrand’s never even met her. … She’s really an embarrassment to the legal profession.”

But it was A-OK for Owens to declare both accusers “completely dishonest” without talking to either accuser, either.

Watch Owens consider herself immune from the facts below, from the September 23, 2018 The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.