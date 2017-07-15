Warning: If you dare to quote material indicating Donald Trump Jr. colluded with Russia on FoxNews.com, your comment may be disappeared to readers who are not logged in.

The folks over at IR.net caught the machination. When a poster quoted that part of the Russian email to Trump Jr. noting that promised, damaging information about Hillary Clinton was available from the Russian government, the comment was automatically made invisible to readers who were not logged in:

Yesterday afternoon a Reddit user discovered that Fox News was censoring comments to protect Trump Jr. Fox is apparently selectively censoring a specific “factual” sentence that went against their narrative on the Trump Jr. email story. […]: “This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” What this Reddit user discovered, was that Fox News had auto-censored this very sentence from their user comments board. Whenever a user would post that sentence, the comment would initially show up for them, but if they were to log out and view the comments as a guest or in another browser, the comment actually was never posted.

There’s a handy YouTube video below that demonstrates exactly what happens.

This got me thinking that there must be plenty of other phrases that FoxNews.com auto-censors. Given the site’s history of allowing readers to plot murder, let’s hope they have at least blocked that kind of talk while they were at it.

“Censored” graphic via

(H/T Eyes on Fox)