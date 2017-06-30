In December, we caught Fox Business altering a desk to make sure that a female anchor’s legs would be shown on camera. Now we know that Fox has not changed its practice.

In a December 2, 2016 post, we noticed that a desk panel on FBN’s Risk & Reward show had been removed for a female guest host and replaced for a male guest host.

Yesterday, our eagle-eyed NewsHound, Richard, caught the same thing happening: A desk panel hid the legs of Stuart Varney as he hosted Varney & Co.

That panel was removed to reveal Kennedy’s legs as she hosted, Kennedy, in what was obviously the same studio.