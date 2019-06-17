A new Fox News poll reveals that 50% of registered voters want Donald Trump impeached but Fox did a very clever job of making it look like the majority of voters think otherwise.

Surprisingly, Fox conducts excellent polling. It gets an “A” rating from FiveThirtyEight.com. But leave it to Fox to find a way to work in its bias in the reporting of results. Nothing illustrates that better than questions 37 and 38 of the latest poll: “Do you think President Trump should be impeached and removed from office, or not?” (My emphases added.) If someone replied “no” or “don’t know” to that question, that person was also asked, “Is that because you think President Trump should be impeached, but not removed from office, or because you don’t think he should be impeached at all?”

Those answers conveniently made it look like the majority do not think Trump should be impeached. 50% said Trump should not be impeached and removed from office (43% thought he should be) and a whopping 84% thought he should not be impeached at all.

But wait, there’s more! When Fox combined those who thought Trump should be impeached and removed from office with those who thought he should be impeached and not removed from office, the tally came to 50%, with 48% saying he should not be impeached at all. But for some reason (and I think we can all guess why), Fox never provided a simple total of those in favor of impeachment. The result is that a quick glance suggests most Americans do not want Trump impeached.

There’s more dismal results in the poll for Fox’s Glorious Leader: Joe Biden beats Trump by 10 points; Bernie Sanders by 9; Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg are ahead by one or two points.

Only 36% would be pleased or enthusiastic if Trump gets re-elected; 50% think Trump’s immigration policies have “gone too far;” 55% oppose building a border wall; only 38% think Trump’s economic policies benefit everyone and only 5% think they benefit “people like me.”

Perhaps worst of all: 50% think Trump coordinated with the Russian government in 2016.

The only real good news for Trump is that 57% feel optimistic about the economy.

Sad!

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.)