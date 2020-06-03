Brit Hume is very annoyed that the uppity protesting blacks aren’t satisfied with everything whites have done for them. He scolded Joe Biden for not seeing it that way, too.

Joe Biden’s speech yesterday was full of compassion and empathy for the protesters but also promise and advice, including a condemnation of looting and violence.

But on Fox News, Job One is to promote Trump’s Republican politics. So, after Bret Baier delicately suggested on The Daily Briefing that Biden was siding with lawlessness, Tucker Carlson’s White Power Hour smeared Biden for being too sympathetic to those ungrateful Blacks Behaving Badly.

HUME: [Biden] had about two sentences or so in that speech of some length in which he expressed disapproval of the violence.

All the rest of it was the same grievance, black grievance politics that we’ve been hearing for decades now.

It was absolute boilerplate, dressed up in some well-done rhetoric, but that's really what it was. And you would never know, listening to Biden's speech that it wasn't still 1968. The Civil Rights legislation that you would never know that ever passed that.

You know, countless blacks have moved into the middle class. We'd never know any of that. That racial progress has been extraordinary in this country.

Has any country on earth, Tucker, ever tried harder to right the racial wrongs as this country has? If it has, I'd like to know which it is because I don't know that that's the case.

As I’ve previously said, George Floyd was the last straw in a haybale of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Christian Cooper and so many more. It speaks volumes about Hume that he doesn’t recognize that. Or maybe he just sees nothing wrong with the facts that his own colleague, Chris Wallace noted: that young men of color are two and a half times more likely to die at the hands of police than white men, and that police use of force is the sixth leading cause of death for young men of color. Methinks it’s quite possibly Hume who thinks it’s still 1968. Or maybe he just wishes it were.

You can watch it below, from the June 2, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight.