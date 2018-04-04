2018-04-04 13:44:40 -0400

I find it interesting that Brit Hume is saying even a single word about this matter. Of all the people to be discussing inappropriate questions at the White House, Brit Hume is particularly compromised. I want to remind everyone that Hume disgraced himself when he tried to throw a “gotcha” barb at Bill Clinton on June 14, 1993 at the event where Clinton announced his nomination of Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the Supreme Court seat that had been held by Byron “Whizzer” White. Clinton had given a good introduction to both White and Ginsburg, and she had gone on to discuss her background and the history of women serving in the judiciary. Hume jumped up as soon as Ginsburg had finished her remarks and threw the following grenade at Bill Clinton’s head as soon as Clinton waved at him to go ahead and ask his question: “The withdrawal of the Guinier nomination, Sir, and your apparent focus on Judge Breyer, and your turn, late it seems, to Judge Ginsburg may have created an impression, perhaps unfair, of a certain zig-zag quality in the decision-making process here. I wonder, Sir, if you could kind of walk us through it, perhaps disabuse us of any notion we might have along those lines. Thank you.” The nastiness of that “question” was not lost on the crowd, some of whom looked at Hume in shock. Clinton calmly but firmly responded “I have long since given up the thought that I could disabuse some of you of turning any substantive decision into anything but political process. How you could ask a question like that after the statement she just made is beyond me.” Clinton let that sink in, and the crowd gave his response a standing ovation, at which point the event ended.



Hume’s nastiness was then cheered on by AM radio hosts, particularly Rush Limbaugh, which led to more and more Right Wing press people like Hume trying to get their fifteen minutes of fame by asking a vicious “gotcha” on-air and getting in a good, solid cheap shot. Fox News is more than familiar with this approach, given that Ed Henry specialized in it throughout nearly the entire 8 years of President Obama’s two terms and throughout Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. This site has been extremely helpful in documenting Henry’s repeated attempts to “just ask a question” that was really a loaded spinball. (Henry of course had to take 4 months off in 2016 from his regular gotchas when he was himself exposed for having had an extramarital affair with a Las Vegas stripper…)



In fact, throughout President Obama’s time in office, there were repeated spectacles of Right Wingers trying to publicly attack and embarrass him. Who can forget Congressman Joe Wilson shouting “You LIE !” in the middle of a September 2009 address to Congress? And who can forget Rush Limbaugh and the harder line Right Wingers joyfully defending Wilson’s action? And if we’re going to mention Neil Munro’s shameful behavior at the Rose Garden, we must also remember that Fox News happily celebrated the heckling, with Sean Hannity bringing Munro on for a friendly rehab session where they could enjoy the moment again. And we must remember that Tucker Carlson, who was Munro’s editor at the time at the Daily Caller, defended Munro at the time, saying “This is what reporters are supposed to do.” Where Carlson finds the gall to act judgmental about actual reporters at actual news outlets is frankly beyond me, to quote President Clinton from 1993.



And let’s remember that Jim Acosta’s question came only after Trump made a series of childish remarks at the Easter Egg Roll, including a few head-scratchers such as where Trump forgot that the White House actually has a name: The White House. And Trump wanted to make sure the kids at the Egg Roll were aware that he thinks the economy is doing better than EVER before, and he wanted the kids to know that 700 million dollars was going to the military, so that the military is better funded than EVER before, etc. Meaning that Jim Acosta’s questions were more than appropriate. If Pence’s spokesman was going to make comments about how great everything is in the economy and military, and if he was going to send out so many vicious statements about getting rid of DACA and his hatred of Mexicans, then he should have been prepared to answer questions in that area. And from the videos we’ve seen, Trump had no problem answering Acosta, in that he proceeded to repeat his falsehoods about DACA and immigrants – which is why Acosta followed up with the note that it was Trump who killed the DACA program, not the Democratic Party. The Right Wing has no moral ground (or any other ground) to protest against Acosta asking questions. If they don’t want Pence’s spokesman to be called out for telling falsehoods, I’d recommend not having Trump say the falsehoods in the first place.