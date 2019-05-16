Tucker Carlson spent the first quarter of his show all but celebrating Alabama’s new law that bans almost all abortions – from the perspective of three white men, only.

Carlson, a virulent and dishonest opponent of abortion, opened his show with a suggestion that Alabama was just exercising its state’s right with the new law (and never mind that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled otherwise).

Carlson followed that up with a discussion with Elijah Haahr, Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives, which is working on its own anti-abortion law.

But that wasn’t enough white men on the subject for this go-to show for white nationalists. Carlson went to a third segment, this time with fellow virulent anti-choicer, Hume.

Hume’s title is “senior political analyst” at Fox. It suggests he’s supposed to analyze, not advocate. But Hume didn’t hold back, to put it mildly.

HUME: [E]stimates are as many as 60 million human lives, millions of those with beating hearts snuffed out by abortion since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. That is a staggering total of loss of human life.

…

Planned Parenthood calls itself something it’s not which is about parenthood. It is certainly not about parenthood. And you have all these other euphemisms, you know: women’s choice, women’s health, and my favorite of all is reproductive rights because if abortions are about one thing, it’s not reproduction. It is anti-reproductive rights. And you can kind of sense that it is understood on the part of those who adopt such terms that they’re skating on moral thin ice here and they better not call this really what it is which is the taking of innocent human life.

Carlson was all ears. But he wanted more of an attack on pro-choicers, apparently, because he prodded Hume for more inflammatory smearing. Hume readily complied.

CARLSON: Do you think the hysteria that you see on the subject, really from one side, from the pro-choice side comes from the fact that deep down they know it’s an atrocity?

HUME: Yes, I think it does.

Hume went on to call Roe v. Wade a legal “abomination” and he claimed that “pro-choice lawyers and legal scholars will admit that.”

Then came the pièce de résistance:

HUME: Science is telling us more and more all the time about just how much of a person these fetuses are.

CARLSON: Yes.

Watch these two men long to subjugate women's bodies and erase our right to choose below, from the May 15, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight.