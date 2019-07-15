For some reason, Brit Hume decided that while condemning Donald Trump’s hideous demand that four Democratic congresswomen of color “go back” to the “crime infested places” they came from, it would be a good idea to scold us all for calling it “racist.”

I suppose we should give Hume credit for condemning Trump’s tweets attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Rep. Rashida Tlaib as “nativist, xenophobic, counterfactul [sic]and politically stupid.”

Trump’s “go back” comments were nativist, xenophobic, counterfactul and politically stupid. But they simply do not meet the standard definition of racist, a word so recklessly flung around these days that its actual meaning is being lost. — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 15, 2019

And at least Hume didn’t admire the so-called humor as well as the content, as yesterday’s Fox & Friends did, or defend the tweets because, as Outnumbered cohost Katie Pavlich said today, “He didn't say go there permanently. He said go there, fix the problem, come back."

But what was the point of lecturing us about racism, other than to maybe make sure he didn’t lose too much cred with the Trump/Fox fan base?

By the way, Brit, Merriam-Webster.com thinks the word still has meaning. It offers three definitions of the word “racism.” One of them is “racial prejudice or discrimination.” Do you really think that birther Trump, who refuses to apologize to the Central Park Five, and who was sued by the Nixon Department of Justice for housing discrimination doesn't meet that test?

(Hume image via screen grab)