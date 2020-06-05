Brian Kilmeade was so desperate to smear NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio for invoking John Lennon’s “Imagine” that he seemed to forget John Lennon was shot to death in Manhattan in 1980.

In case you missed it, de Blasio reportedly invoked the song to mock the notion of defunding the police.

here’s the full ‘Imagine’ quote pic.twitter.com/3hlZgieqtY — Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) June 3, 2020

Kilmeade obviously thought he had a clever talking point when he suggested that de Blasio’s policies would have endangered Lennon: “John Lennon wouldn’t be safe in this city right now. He’d be hiding in his apartment!” Kilmeade exclaimed. It was probably a pre-prepared line.

Unfortunately, Lennon wasn’t safe in New York in 1980 when he was shot and killed outside his apartment building on Manhattan’s Central Park West.

Fortunately, Twitter gave Kilmeade some well-deserved ridicule. Crooks and Liars has some good examples.

You can watch Kilmeade’s stupid remark below, from the June 4, 2020 Fox & Friends, via Crooks and Liars.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)