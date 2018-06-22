Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade "clarified" his racially-tinged defense of Donald Trump’s separation of migrant children from their parents by, essentially, reiterating his argument that we should not care too much because the children are not American.

Kilmeade was roasted on social media earlier when, while cohosting Fox & Friends, he said about the children separated from their families, “These aren't our kids. …it’s not like [Trump] is doing this to the people of Idaho or Texas. “

Media Matters caught Kilmeade’s follow-up comments on his Fox News Radio show which airs after Fox & Friends:

KILMEADE: ​All kids are important, all kids are special. What I'm just trying to say, in this country when they come in, that as the president of the United States, you can only do so much for so many. And that's why we give so many aids (sic) to other countries. So everybody's important, but for the president of the United States, his point seems to be that the kids in this country are his priority. But straightening out the immigration laws at the border are key, that's why I hope something gets done. That's the bigger point on all of this.

But about kids and compassion, of course. That's why people, especially people I know, you give money to people outside our borders. But when it comes to our country, I think that you have to have a priority because you can't pay for everybody. Everybody for everything that you want, especially when you're a country that's $20 trillion in debt. And overall, get it fixed.

Yeah, well plenty of that debt came from Trump’s tax cuts. And besides that, the child separation policies are costing plenty. As MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle pointed out today, if Kilmeade really cares about taxpayer money, he should “think about the money that is being blown, that is being spent, that is being flushed down a toilet for this political theater” of Trump’s chaotic policy.

Listen to Kilmeade’s unapologetic defense and Ruhle’s blistering response below, from Fox News Radio’s June 22, 2018 The Brian Kilmeade Show and MSNBC’s June 22, 2018 Velshi and Ruhle, both via Media Matters.