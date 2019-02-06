Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade started off the show this morning by weaponizing Donald Trump’s State of the Union address last night. Instead of just praising the speech, Kilmeade used its “greatness” to suggest those who didn’t applaud are not really Americans.

Predictably, the Trump Friends kicked off their show this morning by gushing over the State of the Union. “Overall, I thought it was great,” Kilmeade enthused. But rather than talk about what was so great, Kilmeade moved almost immediately into using that greatness to smear Democrats. After noting that the speech was the third longest in history, Kilmeade got down to political warfare, while feigning patriotism:

KILMEADE: Overall, you can't imagine a more comfortable situation where he knows millions are watching all around the country and around the world. And it was hard not to applaud on maybe two-thirds of that speech if you are an American.

Instead of challenging Kilmeade on that slur, cohost Steve Doocy helped amplify it by suggesting that Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House, was one of those “un-Americans.”

DOOCY: Well, here's the thing though. I think he went into that State of the Union last night, and I think he was a little apprehensive. You know, Nancy Pelosi uninvited him to this thing a couple of weeks ago. And there he was. She had a tough time applauding for a lot of the things that he said.

KILMEADE: Nice of her to read along though.

DOOCY: She seemed a little awkward.

The Trump friends notably kept the attack on Pelosi and did not come out and suggest that the diverse array of freshman Democrats, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, for example, are anti-American. But I doubt anyone in the audience thought the hosts were only referring to Speaker Pelosi.

Watch it below, from the February 6, 2019 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.