After Donald Trump needlessly upended the lives of DACA recipients, Fox & Friends cohosts Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt are attacking them for being upset.

In case you've forgotten, in September, Trump decided to end a program that had protected nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation. Although he also announced, “We will resolve the DACA issue with heart and compassion,” it’s hardly compassionate to keep DACA recipients, aka “Dreamers” in the limbo he put them in. Six months later, despite the passing of Trump's deadline, the situation remains unresolved.

But Fox’s morning Trump Friends think the Dreamers should just shut up and worship Trump the way they do, apparently. Fox & Friends cohost Ainsley Earhardt, the segregation apologist, sounded less than compassionate when she spoke of "all those protests yesterday." She was referring to Dreamers protesting in front of Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office yesterday.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade upped the resentment:

KILMEADE: Yeah, but I don’t love that attitude. This is a favor for them. They don’t belong here. This is a fix for that. Their parents brought them here, I get it. But they can’t walk around arrogantly pounding on doors demanding citizenship.

EARHARDT: You’re right. You’re right. You’re right. You’re right.

KILMEADE: What about everybody else who’s doing it the right way? To me, if you’re a potential DACA recipient, sit back, let this thing play out.

Watch the heartlessness below, from the March 6, 2018 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.