Fox News anchor Bret Baier visited ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live show last night where he made some interesting remarks about the split between the network’s news and opinion programs.

Baier was asked by Kimmel, “It seems that the president gets most of his information directly from Fox News, so when you say something, at least we know he’s going to hear it and he knows it’s not coming from an enemy source. Does the president watch your show?”

He knows Trump watches, Baier said, because Trump will suddenly tweet about a topic being discussed. “Obviously, I think he likes the opinion shows a little bit better than the news shows on Fox, but he definitely watches,” Baier added.

Kimmel asked if Fox’s news and opinion divisions should be split up given that Baier and other news anchors such as Chris Wallace and Shepard Smith seem “not crazy” about the opinion programming.

Baier did not endorse the opinion programming. He said, “Here’s the thing: We’re one team, we’re one company, we’re two different businesses entirely.”

“The biggest problem is that people who are the most critical of Fox are usually people who have not watched Fox News,” Baier continued.

Well, he certainly can’t say that about us!

Watch Baier’s interesting comments below, from the August 2, 2018 Jimmy Kimmel Live.