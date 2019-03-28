If you thought Special Report anchor Bret Baier would have noticed that Attorney General William Barr did not exonerate Donald Trump on conspiring or coordinating with Russia, think again.

As Ellen laid out, Barr used weasel words to suggest that special counsel Robert Mueller’s report found no conspiracy or coordination but Barr did not actually say Mueller found none.

But Baier somehow missed that in order to declare that the “bottom line” is that “No American conspired or cooperated w/ Russia in its efforts to interfere w/ the 2016 election-according to the Special Counsel’s report.”

Actually, we do not know what the special counsel’s report said. We only know what Barr told us it said and he used deliberately vague language such as the investigation “did not find” and then he quoted part of a sentence from the report saying that its investigation “did not establish” conspiracy or coordination. Baier should know that is not the same thing as “found none.” As former prosecutor and Democratic member of the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees Rep. Eric Swalwell noted in his epic appearance on Fox this week, that “merely means Mueller couldn’t prove it beyond a reasonable doubt.”



It’s nice that Baier isn’t calling for revenge. But he should know what the Barr letter really said and what it didn’t.

No matter your ideology or your loyalties -this is a good day for America. No American conspired or cooperated w/ Russia in its efforts to interfere w/ the 2016 election-according to the Special Counsel’s report. There will be a lot to mull over but that is the bottom line — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) March 24, 2019

