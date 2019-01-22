Fox News anchor Bret Baier and his family were in a serious car accident Monday while on a skiing trip in Montana. All are “banged up, but alive,” according to a statement from Baier.

We first learned of the accident via an announcement from Stephen Colbert last night after he received word that Baier would not be able to appear on The Late Show tonight, as previously scheduled. Today, Baier released a statement:

“After a weekend of skiing with my wife and two boys in Montana, driving to the airport Monday morning on icy roads, we were involved in a major car crash. Thanks to a man driving by named Zach who stopped and helped, we were able to climb out of the flipped car. And thanks to the first responders and Montana Highway Patrol – we made it to the hospital quickly. We are very grateful to all of those who helped us out. My advice to everyone is to always wear your seatbelt and to count your blessings everyday. I tweeted this out as we left the hospital banged up, but alive. — ‘Don’t take anything for granted – every day is a blessing and family is everything. It’s always good to remind yourself of that before something does it for you.’”

The Washington Post reported that Fox News “declined to say whether all members of the family were treated for injuries, or whether Baier will take time off from ‘Special Report’ to recuperate with his family.”

We may be critics but we’re certainly glad Baier and his family seem to have suffered no serious harm and we send them all our best for a speedy recovery.

Watch the report below, from the January 22, 2019 Fox & Friends.

(Baier image via screen grab)