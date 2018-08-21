UPDATE: Manafort Guilty on eight charges, mistrial declared on the other 10. Manafort still faces a second trial on other charges.

DEVELOPING: Fox News just announced that the jury in the Paul Manafort case has reached a verdict on eight of the 18 charges against him but is unable to reach a verdict on the remaining 10.

Manafort jury has reached verdict on 8 counts, can't reach consensus on 10 counts — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) August 21, 2018

Manafort guilty on 8 counts, CNN just reported. Mistrial on 10 counts. — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) August 21, 2018

UPDATE: The Washington Post explains Manafort's situation:

Manafort was convicted on five counts of filing false tax returns, one count of not filing a required IRS form, and two bank fraud counts.

[...]

Manafort faces a second trial in September in Washington DC, on charges that he failed to register as a lobbyist for the Ukraine government, and conspired to tamper with witnesses in that case. Manafort has been in jail since June as a result of the witness tampering charges.

As Vox notes, prosecutors could charge Manafort again with the 10 counts not decided by the jury. Meanwhile, there's a question as to whether Manafort will turn on Trump, though it seems he's more likely looking for a pardon.

Manafort faces a maximum of 80 years in prison from the five convictions today.