If you could use a laugh today, check out Andy Borowitz’ recent satire in The New Yorker about Fox & Friends and Trump’s State of the Union tonight.

A sample:

With just one day until Donald J. Trump’s first State of the Union address, the cast of “Fox and Friends” is working furiously on the final draft of the speech, members confirmed today. […] [Cohost Steve] Doocy said that when he read the first draft of the State of the Union address last week, he “kind of flipped out” when he realized that there was “absolutely no mention of Hillary Clinton’s Hydra-like tentacles controlling the Deep State.”

Read the rest here.

For a less amusing take, I’ll be posting an open thread for the State of the Union a little later.

(Fox & Friends image via screen grab)