Although federal prisoner Rod Blagojevich wasn’t able to appeal on the air for a commutation, his editorial slamming Democrats for impeaching Donald Trump and comparing both of them to Abraham Lincoln prompted Fox & Friends to take the case to the Fan in Chief on the prisoner’s behalf.

As the Chicago Tribune noted, the disgraced and impeached former Democratic governor of Illinois, currently serving a 14-year sentence for corruption, didn’t mention Trump by name in his editorial called, “Blagojevich: House Democrats Would Have Impeached Lincoln.” But it was clear who was his target audience. The Tribune also noted that it’s just the latest in a public campaign to urge Trump to commute Blagojevich’s sentence.

Not surprisingly, Trump’s favorite morning show was more concerned with exploiting the editorial’s Lincoln comparison and the impeachment condemnation than it was with any commutation.

As a banner blared, “DEMS IMPEACHMENT BACKLASH,” cohost and Trump toady Steve Doocy whitewashed Blagojevich’s corruption sentence by saying the Democratic former governor of Illinois “got in trouble because he allegedly [Doocy’s emphasis] tried to sell off Barack Obama’s Senate seat.”

Here’s what neither Doocy nor his similarly sycophantic cohosts bothered to tell viewers, via Vox:

Prosecutors laid out wiretap evidence and witness testimony that, in many conversations spanning over a month, Blagojevich had schemed about what he could get in return for naming particular people to the Senate seat. Among the possibilities he dangled were financial benefits for himself and his family — highly paid nonprofit gigs that he imagined Obama could arrange for him, or corporate board seats for his wife. Plus, he was convicted of other corruption offenses having nothing to do with the Senate seat.

Vox provides many damning details of Blagojevich’s corruption. It also notes, which none of the Curvy Couch kowtowers did, that in 2009, Blagojevich appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice where “he got to spend some quality time with the future president.”

Co-lickspittle Ainsley Earhardt took plenty of time to read from Blagojevich’s editorial:

EARHARDT: He wrote an op-ed behind bars for Newsmax and it says, “Can’t you see how a Speaker Pelosi and how many of today’s House Democrats would call for the appointment of a Special Counsel to investigate Lincoln for ‘Confederate Collusion’ and bring impeachment charges for abuse of power for offering the top military command to a guy who would go on to become the top military commander of the other side? … No president is safe if a majority of hyperpartisan House members from the opposition party are willing to abuse the Constitution and vote to impeach.”

Co-sycophant Brian Kilmeade chimed in to say Blagojevich’s “point is well taken.” Kilmeade added, “When you are a leader of a country, you can’t think that every decision you make could get you impeached by a party that didn’t want you to win an election.”

Earhardt continued by invoking Trump/Fox boogeyman James Comey. “In August, the president said he’s seriously considering commuting his jail sentence. He said that the ex-governor’s been treated unbelievably unfairly by the ex-FBI Director James Comey and his gang.”

Nobody mentioned that the reason Trump did not pardon Blagojevich in August is because Illinois Republicans objected.

Watch the Curvy Couch condone corruption in favor of massaging Dear Leader's ego below, from the January 2, 2020 Fox & Friends.