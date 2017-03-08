Bill O’Reilly seems to think that the kind of affordable, decent-quality health insurance available to lower-income people via Obamacare is some kind of freebie that undeserving slackers are mooching.

In a discussion with Brit Hume about the Republican Death-To-Americans plan aka Obamacare repeal, neither multimillionaire O’Reilly nor the well-heeled Hume gave a moment’s thought to the harm those less fortunate will suffer under the Republican plan.

Analyzing the Death-to-Americans plan in the Los Angeles Times, Michael Hiltzik wrote:

The truth is that the GOP measure would destroy the ability of millions of Americans to access any healthcare worth the name. The Congressional Budget Office reportedly warned the Republicans that their proposals would lead to lost coverage for millions and higher costs for millions more, but the GOP is pushing ahead anyway.

So it’s no wonder that Republicans are trying to ram it through without having hearings or the Congressional Budget Office estimate its cost.

In fact, O’Reilly acted as if those benefitting from Obamacare deserve to suffer.

O’REILLY: Obamacare subsidies are repealed so nobody gets free health care any more and the liberals gonna go wild on that.

Hume acted as though the current assistance with paying health insurance bills is some kind of drug people need to be weaned from.

HUME: The Republican leadership is worried about removing the Obamacare subsidy and leaving people who were depending on those subsidies without the ability to pay for insurance. So that was a problem. This is what happens with entitlements. Once people become dependent on them, it becomes extremely difficult, politically, to take them away. So what they’re doing here is they are providing a different kind of subsidy in the form of a tax credit.

Let’s be clear. If you’re a TV pundit, a tax credit may be a subsidy. But if you’re a middle-class person who doesn’t earn enough to make use of a tax credit - well, too bad. Furthermore, older people will pay more under the GOP Death-to-Americans plan, even with the tax credit.

And in addition to Congress’ suspiciously hasty moves, neither of these two elitists mentioned how the GOP bill is a gift to wealthier Americans and insurance companies at the expense of others.

Indeed, Hume pretended it was a gift to everyday Americans, not a serious detriment to their health.

HUME: There will be under this plan, it seems, a wider variety of plans available because a lot of the mandated items that were to be included in Obamacare-approved plans are gone and people can go out and get as much or as little insurance as they think is right for their family which I think is a big selling point.

Sure it is. If you can afford as much insurance as you want. Because, as Hiltzik notes, “Essential health benefit rules are repealed.”

As of Dec. 31, 2019, ACA rules that required qualified health plans to provide hospitalization, maternity care, mental health services and other benefits would be sunsetted at the federal level. States would have the authority to set them instead. The impact on private, non-Medicaid plans would therefore vary by state.

In other words, the plan you may be able to afford may not include hospital benefits or maternity care.

Hume did acknowledge one problem for the Republican Death Plan. Not a problem for anyone worried about obtaining good-quality, affordable health insurance. No, Hume was concerned about enough conservatives getting on board to enact the GOP Death Plan.

HUME: A lot of conservatives who wanted Obamacare repealed didn’t like the subsidies and they’re not going to like this kind of subsidy any better than they did the ones in the original act. So it’s gonna be a challenge for the Republicans to gather the votes necessary to pass the bill because the Democrats seem very unlikely to help them. O’REILLY: Yeah, unless you give the free health care, they’re going to vote against it.

Apparently, multimillionaire O’Reilly is so out-of-touch with “the folks” that he doesn’t even know that even with Obamacare, many Americans still can’t afford health care. But the majority of Americans want Obamacare fixed, not repealed.

By the way, the Indivisible group is suggesting that everybody call their members of Congress today and demand hearings plus a CBO score on the GOP plan before voting on it. That applies to those living in the reddest as well as the bluest states.

Meanwhile, watch O’Reilly and Hume look out for the minority of Americans below, from the March 5, 2017 The O’Reilly Factor.