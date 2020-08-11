Trumpy 77 WABC is about to give a big FU to the #MeToo movement by giving Bill O’Reilly his own radio show, according to CNBC.

O’Reilly, according to his attorney Fred Newman, is in the final stages of contract negotiations with New York-based radio station 77 WABC to host a show that is expected to debut in the fall. That network is owned by John Catsimatidis, who also owns the Gristedes grocery chain and is a vocal advocate for the president.

“I wll confirm that, and I think he is one common-sense American,” Catsimatidis said of O’Reilly. He declined to comment further.

He already makes appearances on the radio network, including for a segment titled “The O’Reilly Update.” There, he gives his take on a wide range of political topics that often revolve around Trump. The update, according to the magazine Radio Ink, can be heard on over 200 radio stations.

O’Reilly, you may recall, was forced out of Fox News, as Fox anchor Bret Baier put it, after ““’an extensive review of sexual harassment allegations against him,’ allegations that O’Reilly again today called ‘completely unfounded.’” One of those “completely unfounded” allegations was a report that he paid $32 million, out of his own pocket, to settle a sexual harassment claim against then-Fox legal analyst Lis Wiehl.

During her stint as an NBC News host, former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly talked about making her own harassment complaint against O’Reilly and later brought on former anchor Juliet Huddy to discuss sexual harassment at Fox more broadly. Huddy, who reportedly settled her own sexual harassment suit against O’Reilly), was clearly bound by the terms of her own nondisclosure agreement.

Huddy is now a cohost on WABC. Her colleagues there include Trumpers Mark Levin, Brian Kilmeade and Rudy Giuliani.

You can listen to Kelly and Huddy discuss their experiences below, from the October 23, 2017 Megyn Kelly Today.

