Bill O’Reilly has announced he will join fellow Fox News exile Glenn Beck for weekly appearances on Beck’s radio show on The Blaze “until Beck gets tired of me,” O’Reilly said.

From HuffPost:

O’Reilly made the announcement Monday on his “No Spin News” podcast. He said he’ll be on TheBlaze “every Friday until Beck gets tired of me.” “It’s a good outlet for me to, you know, discuss things back and forth with Beck, who’s a good friend,” O’Reilly said. “We don’t agree on everything, but it’s very lively.”

O’Reilly was pushed out of Fox News in April after multiple allegations of sexual harassment became public. Beck was pushed out in April, 2011 after accusing President Obama of being a racist with a “deep-seated hatred for white people or the white culture” and for being just crazy horrible.

The two make quite a pair, eh?

(Bill O'Reilly and Glenn Beck caricatures by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)