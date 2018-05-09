Bill O’Reilly claimed he was speaking “totally in jest” when he said at a party, “I would love just to get my big hands around [CNN reporter] Jim Acosta’s neck.” I doubt anyone at CNN is laughing. Especially since O'Reilly's daughter reportedly witnessed him choking her mother.

As Page Six reported, the incident occurred at a farewell party for Ric Grenell, a former Fox contributor now ambassador to Germany.

Bill O’Reilly was a surprise guest, and said in a speech to the crowd, which included Sarah Huckabee Sanders, that “heads would have rolled” if he’d been at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and, “I would love just to get my big hands around Jim Acosta’s neck.”

The Daily Caller followed up:

The former Fox host told TheDC that that comment was made just to “scare” Acosta.

“I don’t want to hurt him,” O’Reilly stated. “Just scare him.”

O’Reilly went on to say that the comments were “Totally in jest.”

But it was no joke in 2015 when court transcripts for O'Reilly's custody case revealed that his daughter told a court-appointed forensic examiner she had witnessed O’Reilly “choking her mom” as he “dragged her down some stairs” by the neck.

I can just imagine the 24/7 Fox outrage had, say, Don Lemon or Rachel Maddow made such a comment about Ed Henry, even without the kind of history of predatory behavior that O'Reilly has. But I haven’t heard a peep on the network about this today.

