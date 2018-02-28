On his website today, Bill O’Reilly took an indirect swipe at his former employer for its fake “CNN scripted questions at its gun violence town hall” smear that Fox was forced to retract last night.

O’Reilly wrote that while CNN “is no longer a reliable source of information,” he knew all along that accusations that CNN had scripted questions for its town hall was not true. Last night, Fox hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity retracted their allegations that questions from the Parkland, Florida students who had survived the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School had been scripted by CNN.

“No TV person would script something like that because it is too easy to get caught. And then your career is over,” O’Reilly noted.

Well, that’s a point, as well.

(O’Reilly image via screen grab)