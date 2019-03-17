Bill Maher gave a boost to Fox News last night when he attacked Democrats for refusing to hold their primary debate on the network. But Maher failed to recognize that a primary debate is no venue for confronting Fox. Nor is it the be all and end all for Democratic appearances on Fox.

On his Real Time with Bill Maher show last night, Maher conflated a Democratic primary debate on Fox with all Democratic appearances on the networkl:

MAHER: Grow a pair. Last week the Democrats made a terrible decision when they announced that they turned down Fox News’ offer to host one of their 2020 primary debates, saying Fox was nothing more than propaganda.

OK, so why not go on Fox and tell them that? You want to be in the big leagues but you refuse to ever play an away game? You don’t like the questions that Fox News might ask so you’re deciding to not take any questions at all? How very Trump of you.

This is a fundamental problem with the Democratic Party. They look weak, running from a fight when they should be in there throwing punches. Republicans never shy away from coming on this show.

Democrats shouldn’t debate Fox News and each other at the same time

The Democrats now have 15 declared presidential candidates and three more deemed likely to run. A primary debate is the place for them to distinguish themselves to the Democratic electorate. That means questions and discussions should be framed and geared toward those issues Democrats care most about. No matter how highly you think of the journalistic integrity and chops of Chris Wallace, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, they are more likely to ask about Hillary Clinton’s emails than plans to fight voter suppression.

Democrats will have a full plate debating each other during the primary season. Simply put, there’s no reason to make room for Fox at this table, not at this point.

But Maher Is Right That Democrats Should Start Throwing Punches Directly At Fox

Just because Democrats have refused to hold a primary debate on Fox does not mean the presidential candidates will not appear on the network. Amy Klobuchar has already been interviewed by Baier. Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to appear on Fox News Sunday tomorrow. Likely candidate Eric Swalwell has appeared many times on the network. There’s no doubt in my mind that more candidates will follow.

But so far, I have yet to see any Democratic candidate or surrogate directly confront Fox for what it is.

We all know that Fox News has become Trump TV, especially since Jane Mayer's blockbuster article in The New Yorker last week. Regardless of who’s asking the questions, how good their journalism or their personal feelings, so long as they are on the Fox payroll, Fox is the master.

The number one issue for Democrats is defeating Trump in 2020. Sadly, defeating Trumpism may be a larger problem. Regardless of Trump's fate in November, 2020, Fox News will probably still be with us, spitting out the propaganda that helped propel him into office in the first place.

So while Democrats shouldn’t behave like Trump they need to show viewers they can deck him, figuratively speaking, of course. Dems, that means you have to get into the arena, strut your stuff, float like a butterfly and sting like a bee.

But not during a primary debate!

Watch Maher’s misguided commentary below, from the March 15, 2019 Real Time.