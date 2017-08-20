Bill Maher blamed Fox News as an integral underpinning of the Charlottesville tragedy. Maher called Fox “the Jurassic Park that took the DNA of the Nazis and reanimated it.”

On Real Time Friday, Maher began the Fox discussion by saying, “As much as we blame them all the time, it’s not enough.”

Maher went on to explain just why Fox is at least partly to blame for the racial violence in Charlottesville.

MAHER: They are the Jurassic Park that took the DNA of the Nazis and reanimated it, I absolutely believe that. I believe that without Fox News for years giving the kind of poison they give over their airwaves, putting it into people’s heads, and then the internet, I think, which you know - people say they’re radicalized on the internet. Before if you were a neo-Nazi, unless you found somebody in your town at the coffee shop - now you can find them on the internet. And then the president gave permission to them. So Fox News, the internet, Donald Trump, that’s the perfect storm that has put something that we used to be only – I mean, a week ago, we were making fun of this rally. We called it Crackerchella and everybody was laughing about it and now I don’t know how many people are out there like this.

The conversation drifted to a discussion about Trump and his comments about Charlottesville. But Maher brought it back to Fox.

MAHER: The Washington Post put up a really interesting video the other day which showed the talking points Trump said in his Tuesday press conference were the exact things that were on [Fox News], almost verbatim. […] Now, your crazy right-wing uncle who ruins Thanksgiving is the president. I mean, Roger Ailes did not live to see the Promised Land. He’s like a douchebag Moses. He just never saw how powerful Fox News is, that this is all the president does all day, is watch this shit and then parrot it.

Actually, I believe Ailes did understand how powerful Fox News is. After all, Fox helped create Trump’s presidency while Ailes was alive and still running Fox.

I’m just sorry Ailes didn’t live long enough to see just how awful that mistake was and to feel the consequences of it.

Watch Maher below, from the August 18, 2017 Real Time with Bill Maher. Underneath is the Washington Post video Maher referenced that shows how Trump’s talking points on Charlottesville match Fox News' rhetoric.