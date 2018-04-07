Bill Maher did what most interviewers, talk show hosts and even Democratic strategists fail to do: he confronted a Fox News host, in this case Geraldo Rivera, on Fox News’ propaganda and its sycophancy for Donald Trump.

The Daily Beast has a terrific write up:

“You were one of the original crusading reporters and you care very much about your legacy being as a journalist, so I do have to ask: Why Fox News?” queried Maher right off the bat.

“That’s a fair question. I think your characterization of Fox is a stereotype,” replied Rivera, adding, “It’s easy, because Sean Hannity, for instance, is such a big personality, to say that he represents the sum total of Fox, but I think that, with due respect, there are more voices, it’s not state-run TV, it’s conservative-leaning.”

Rivera then invoked MSNBC as a left-leaning foil to Fox News, which Maher took umbrage with. “But there is a big difference between MSNBC and Fox News. I mean, MSNBC sticks to the truth. They don’t make things up,” said the HBO host. “There’s a loop going on between Trump and Fox News, would you admit to that? What does he do all morning? He doesn’t come down to work till 11. He’s there doing his hair, watching Fox & Friends, and then he quotes from Fox & Friends—our policy seems to be coming from Fox & Friends—and then he’ll say something crazy, and then they’ll back it up.”

Rivera insisted his support for Trump, because he has been a mensch to Rivera, was legit. Maher called that out perfectly. Noting that O.J. Simpson was good to certain people, too, Maher exploded, ““Who gives a shit! He’s ruining the world now! Who gives a shit if he was nice to you at Thanksgiving, Geraldo?”

There were only two things missing: One, Maher never confronted Geraldo on Trump’s dangerous attacks on the First Amendment and two, as Crooks and Liars pointed out, Maher forgot to remind Rivera, after he pontificated about how 9/11 inspired such patriotic fervor in him that he took a pay cut in order to become a war correspondent at Fox News, he was booted from reporting in Iraq after he gave away troop positions in 2003.

But none of that detracts from Maher’s excellent job – one that the supposedly serious journalists and pundits could take a cue from.

Watch it below, from the April 6, 2018 Real Time with Bill Maher.