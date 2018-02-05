It was pretty telling that, instead of identifying a single significant revelation in the so-called Nunes memo, Fox guest Ben Stein “honored” its release with disgustingly inflammatory rhetoric, such as baselessly suggesting that Democratic opposition to the memo was "part of a conspiracy so immense it defies imagination.” But host Neil Cavuto seemed to approve of every attack.

Appearing on Cavuto Live on Saturday, Stein first launched into attacks on the media, apparently for also expressing reservations for exposing classified information:

STEIN: The media has disgraced itself. The media’s supposed to be pushing, pushing, pushing to have all the news put out there, and they’ve been fighting, fighting, fighting against this FISA memo news to be put out, and it’s been a disgrace to the media, and the media has shown itself once again, the mainstream media, not Fox of course … to be the kidnap captive of the Democrat party. It’s just a disgrace how they’ve refused to bow to the needs of the people to know.

What “needs” did the memo fulfill? As Raw Story noted, Fox’s own judicial analyst, Andrew Napolitano said today, “I think the Republicans over-promised and under-delivered on their memo.”

But host Neil Cavuto ratcheted up the importance of the memo by likening it to the Pentagon Papers:

CAVUTO: You know, it is interesting that, if you think about it, it is the same media that obviously was very aggressive with the release of the Pentagon Papers to get every detail out on inflated body - casualty counts in the Vietnam war, etc. and that, in retrospect was a good thing to learn, and a good thing to know. And now, if we’d subscribed to their view today where simply questioning an institution was verboten, we’d never learn that. Now, I know the FBI example is a little bit different but what is wrong with finding out how an investigation starts or what triggers it?

Actually, the two couldn’t be more different. Politico’s Jack Shafer explains why:

Washington ordinarily rejoices at the chance to partake of forbidden fruit, as shown by the rave receptions journalistic and political circles accorded to the Pentagon Papers, the Pike Committee report, the Diplomatic Cables, Snowden’s NSA Files, the Panama Papers and the Paradise Papers. But where the Pentagon Papers were juicy and voluminous, the Nunes memo is dry and brief. Where the Panama Papers overwhelmed and invited digging, the Nunes memo provides hogwash that can be consumed faster than an espresso. Instead of giving us a peek at the worthy source documents—the Carter Page FISA application—the memo gives us a sketchy Cliffs Notes overview—with heavy Republican topspin! As Johnny Rotten said at the end of the last Sex Pistols show, “Ever get the feeling you’ve been cheated?”

But Stein made it sound as though the Nunes memo was even more significant than the Pentagon Papers and that the Democrats are trying to suppress important information - again without naming a single revelation in the memo.

STEIN: The Democrats will do anything to keep the truth from coming out. The truth is that there has been a conspiracy so immense it defies imagination, a conspiracy so immense against the truth, a conspiracy against the Republican Party and against the people that elected Donald Trump. This has been a conspiracy to actually reverse the results of the election and it has been almost an attempted coup d’état.

Cavuto gave this hideousness a stamp of approval: “Thank you very much my friend,” he said in closing the discussion.

Cavuto did not note that Arizona’s Republican Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake also opposed releasing the Nunes memo.

Watch this disgraceful discussion below, from the February 3, 2018 Cavuto Live.