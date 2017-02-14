Fox News regular guest Ben Stein didn’t just attack the federal appeals court for rejecting Donald Trump’s Muslim ban, Stein went on to accuse anti-Trump protesters of having started a civil war.

Before he got to scare mongering about anti-Trump protesters, Stein suggested that the three federal appeals court judges that kept the stay of Trump’s ban in place are traitors.

STEIN: What this court in Washington has done is approximately the equivalent of the Japanese suing Franklin Delano Roosevelt and claiming that they should have due process rights not to have the U.S. go to war against them, and even though they’re not U.S. citizens or residents, the court grants them standing and says well they might be harmed and therefore the US can’t go to war against them.

Not surprisingly, host Maria Bartiromo did not challenge a word. Nor did she when Stein went on to suggest that anti-Trump protesters are also dangerous traitors.

STEIN: I think a civil war has already begun in this country with the disruption of Republican town halls and Republican gatherings, with the smearing of Republicans in almost every corner of the media. Obviously not in this corner of the media.

Obviously not.

By the way, did Stein ever complain about the Tea Party? Fox News actually promoted their protests. Did he attack the Tea Partiers for their smears of Democrats?

Watch Stein try to ratchet up the flames of divisiveness below, from the February 10, 2017 Your World.