One of the last – and most reliable – major advertisers on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight and The Ingraham Angle shows, has decided against having its products associated with those two divisive, race-baiting hosts.

Judd Legum’s Popular Info got the scoop:

Bayer seemed reluctant to give up on either Fox News host. In March 2018, Bayer publicly announced it would no longer advertise on Ingraham's show …

But the company quietly resumed advertising on Ingraham's show in August 2018 and has been regular advertisers ever since.

Bayer had not been advertising on Carlson's show but ran four advertisement on Monday's broadcast. The company's reemergence on Carlson's show went viral on Twitter.

According to Legum’s source, it was that viral attention that prompted the company to reconsider.

Media Matters described the loss of Bayer as a “devastating blow” to Fox:

Bayer’s departure is a devastating blow to Fox News since the company served as a ballast for the struggling and toxic prime-time hosts. The company advertised nearly 180 times on Ingraham’s program so far this year, making it the show’s second most frequent advertiser year-to-date, behind only Sandals Resorts, per a Media Matters review. Bayer was the fifth most frequent advertiser on Carlson’s show during the same timespan, despite a brief advertising hiatus after Media Matters unearthed audio of Carlson making misogynistic, perverted, homophobic, and racist comments on the Bubba the Love Sponge radio show.

Sad!

(Images of Ingraham and Carlson via screen grab)