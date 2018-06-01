This week, Fox scraped the bottom of the barrel by calling on proven-liars “Diamond and Silk” to persuade its white audience that conservatives and Dear Leader Trump are the real victims in Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett.

Whenever a white conservative gets in racial hot water, Fox loves to trot out African Americans to point fingers at liberals and other African Americans and make (white) conservatives the real victims. “Diamond and Silk” were recently proven to be ignorant, conservative-victim liars. But, hey, on Trump TV, lies don’t count! Especially not when you can find a way to turn the despicable behavior of a Trump supporter into Dear Leader Glorification!

There to help with the effort was Trump lickspittle and guest host Maria Bartiromo.

Although neither Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway nor Rochelle “Silk” Richardson indicated ever having met Barr, that did not stop Hardaway from acting as though she had personal knowledge of Barr’s soul. “Roseanne, let me just say, she is not a racist,” Hardaway declared, with evident approval from Richardson. “She made bad judgments when she tweeted out something that was a little off the cuff, and she apologized for it.”

Diamond, Silk and Bartiromo seemed to have “forgotten” Barr’s long history of racist tweeting.

“Now where’s the apologies from all of the other people, like the Joy Behars, Whoopi Goldbergs, Sunny Hostin, Jimmy Kimmel,” Hardaway continued. “Where’s the apologies from those people that work for ABC as well? Why haven’t their shows been canned because they’ve said some off-the-cuff stuff about our president and about conservatives and about people that support our president?” (Behar has apologized.)

Bartiromo validated the argument by bringing up Keith Olbermann “with the F-bombs and the pushback on President Trump.”

“We had to block Keith Olbermann on Twitter because he’s so nasty,” Hardaway added.

“Very nasty,” Richardson agreed.

Hardaway downplayed Barr’s slur of calling Jarrett an “ape” because, she claimed, black people call her and Richardson “monkey.” “If this is a teachable moment, how about we open it up,” she said. “What about the racism on the other side?”

“We need to talk about it on both sides,” Richardson agreed.

Hardaway argued that the solution is “We stop calling each other names.” Unless you’re Trump, apparently.

Trumper Bartiromo missed the irony, of course. She whined, “It feels like, you’re a Trump supporter, there’s just no room for error … especially if you have a conservative mentality.”

The griping continued. “They’re beating this lady up over the head about racism when they are the ones that does a lot of the racism,” Richardson groused. “If you go to the Diamond and Silk wall of shame, you will see so many derogatory remarks made about us from other black people.”

“Racism is not just about whites. If you are spewing it, then you need to stop spewing it,” Hardaway added. Unless you’re Trump, of course.

Yet, after all that love for civility, Bartiromo framed Trump’s name calling as an act of courage: “The president is not afraid to say you know, ‘lyin’ Ted.’ … Chuck Todd, ‘Sleepy Eyes,’ he’s not afraid to throw it.”

“But these people have thrown it to him,” Hardaway excused.

“That’s true. That’s true,” Bartiromo said.

When did Todd call Trump names? Nobody provided an example.

“Donald Trump, our president, is not a racist,” Hardaway announced. “He’s a realist and the only color he sees is green.”

“And then, by the way, it’s happening,” Bartiromo gushed. She spent most of the next minute probing why her guests voted for Trump.

Bartiromo closed with a stamp of approval: “You made a lot of really good points, ladies.”

Watch Bartiromo try to turn Roseanne Barr's lemons into Donald Trump's lemonade below, from the May 30, 2018 Your World.