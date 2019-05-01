At 10 AM ET, Attorney General William Barr will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. There are sure to be fireworks. We have it live streaming after the jump.

As you probably know by now, yesterday, news broke that Robert Mueller had objected to Barr's description of the Russia investigation's findings. Some Democrats have called for his resignation or impeachment, given his sworn prior testimony to Congress that he didn't know what Mueller thought about Barr's summary of Mueller's Russia investigation report.

With three Democratic presidential candidates sit on the Judiciary Committee, this is sure to be a contentious hearing.

Share your thoughts and observations below. You can also watch the proceedings as they are live streamed by The Washington Post below.

(Barr caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.)