Nothing says “Donald Trump has no desire to be president of all of America” like his slobbering comments about the most divisive, most hate mongering and partisan hosts on Fox News and Fox Business.

During his rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa last night, Trump adopted the demonizing language of Lou Dobbs when describing Democrats. Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Dobbs in that regard are Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro and Ainsley Earhardt. Apparently, Trump doesn’t care that more than 44 million Americans are registered Democrats, about 12 million more than are registered Republicans.

TRUMP: No, they’ve gone crazy. Now the Democrats—or as some people would says, the Dims—the Dims—who says that? Lou Dobbs, the great Lou Dobbs. He says that, right? Sean Hannity says that. The Dims. Sean Hannity.



(APPLAUSE)



Judge Jeanine says that, doesn’t she?



(APPLAUSE)



Laura—Laura, how good has Laura been, right?



(APPLAUSE)



We got a lot of good people. Do we like—do we like Tucker? I like Tucker.



(APPLAUSE)



He says that a lot. How about Steve Doocy? How about Ainsley, Brian? We got a lot of great friends.

Trump’s “We got a lot of great friends” line, meaning a lot of friends at Fox News, shows just how childishly cliquish he is. And just how little he cares for the vast majority of Americans outside that clique. Only about 3 million people watched Fox’s most popular show, Hannity, each night of the last quarter. For comparison, more than 136 million Americans voted in 2016, nearly 66 million of them for Hillary Clinton.

Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.