The hiring of congenital, admitted liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a Fox News contributor conclusively demonstrates that the network cares little for truth, a vibrant press or plain decency.

In June, when Fox News promoted Huckabee Sanders as the next governor of Arkansas, a job that will not be available until 2023, Ellen wrote, “Does anyone doubt that a Fox News contract is probably in Huckabee Sanders’ more immediate future?” Well, folks, the wait is over.

Here’s what else Ellen wrote about Huckabee Sanders’ shameful and disreputable record as White House press secretary for Donald Trump.

It’s hard to overstate just what a disgrace to the office and to the country Huckabee Sanders has been. She not only routinely lies to the public, she admitted to lying when she was under oath to Mueller investigators – then reverted to the same lie once she was out of danger of perjury charges.

Furthermore, she was hostile to the press and then stopped holding press briefings altogether. The Columbia Journalism Review wrote of her tenure: “In her two inglorious years on the job, Sanders barred reporters who asked tough questions; promoted Trump’s bogus “fake news awards”; fell in line with the president’s anti-press, 'enemy of the people' rhetoric; and routinely disparaged the intelligence and integrity of the journalists in the White House briefing room.” CNN’s Brian Stelter noted, “Sanders shortened the on-camera briefings and then did away with them altogether. Her most recent quarrel with the press in the briefing room was back on March 11 — and that session was only 14 minutes long.”

Sanders’ legacy, Stelter said, is the coating of dust recently seen on the press briefing room podium.

Yes, that Sarah Huckabee Sanders is whom Fox News thinks will provide constructive “political commentary and analysis” on its network.

Media Matters’ Matt Gertz pointed out that Sanders was “essentially a Fox News contributor” at the White House. “At Fox, her work attacking the press and lying for the president will simply be moved to a different payroll,” Gertz wryly concluded.

Last but not least, Huckbee Sanders' Fox News gig will surely help grease the wheels for any political career she may have in mind. Fox will give her money and undoubtedly favorable exposure to the Republican faithful. Even if the network can not boost Huckabee Sanders’ credibility, you know it will do its best for her on that score, too.

