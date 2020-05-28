Donald Trump ignored the gruesome milestone of 100,000 American deaths from coronavirus yesterday but he found time to tweet some gushing praise from Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, calling him “arguably the greatest president in our history.”

Even Fox News acknowledged that while the 100,000 mark was reached Wednesday, Trump didn’t formally acknowledge it until today. But here’s what Trump did have time for yesterday: making a clip, then tweeting it, of Dobbs gushing, “This president is not a politician … he is arguably the greatest president in our history.” Trump even put the quote in the tweet, just to make sure everyone knew what Dobbs said.

"He is arguably the greatest president in our history.” Thank you @LouDobbs! pic.twitter.com/6dfy0yxu9l — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

According to Time, the 100,000 milestone was reached by 6 PM ET. It was no secret that it was coming. But Trump’s retweet of Dobbs was just an hour earlier.

This is at least the second time Dobbs has referred to Trump as “our greatest” president.