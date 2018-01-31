Fox’s conspiracy theory that FBI agent Peter Strzok has been colluding against Donald Trump just fell apart with a giant thud. Emails obtained by CNN reveal that Strzok probably did more to help Trump than hurt him.

If you’ve watched Fox News for at least five minutes recently, you’ve probably heard Fox accuse FBI Agent Peter Strzok of colluding with a mistress to first prevent Trump from winning and then sabotaging his presidency. Fox contributor Kevin Jackson suggested Strzok was part of some plot to assassinate Trump (debunked on the air). Host Jeanine Pirro has demanded Strzok be arrested. Fox and its GOP BFFs even accused him of being part of a secret, anti-Trump society (until that one fell apart, too).

Strzok had already been removed from the special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation for anti-Trump bias, even though bias against Bernie Sanders and Eric Holder was also found, when Trump TV began foaming at the mouth with accusations obviously designed to undermine Mueller's investigation. Other than expressions of personal sentiment, Fox did not find evidence that Strzok had done anything to damage Trump.

But today, CNN reported that Strzok played a “key role” in and was “supportive” of the decision to re-open the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails days before the 2016 election. According to FiveThirtyEight.com, that FBI move probably cost Clinton the election.

But I’m sure you won’t hear any of the Fox loudmouths complaining about that.

Watch CNN reporters Manu Raju and Laura Jarrett explain the latest developments below, from CNN's January 31, 2017 The Lead with Jake Tapper.