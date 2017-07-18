Apparently, Ann Coulter thinks that losing her seat on a Delta flight makes her a more sympathetic figure than a 9/11 widow.

Coulter, as you may know, had a Twitter temper tantrum over the weekend when Delta airlines changed her pre-selected seat to another one with less legroom.

Not kicked off -- kicked out of CAREFULLY PRE-BOOKED seat to a less desirable seat, without explanation, apology, etc. https://t.co/b3LGOLlOhW — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

STILL WAITING FOR AN EXPLANATION FROM THE BRILLIANT, TALENTED, HARDWORKING STAFF AT @Delta. https://t.co/euJP9GFZa1 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

No one would think that 28 hours (& counting) for an explanation is due to @Delta's incompetence. @Delta employees MUCH too talented! https://t.co/euJP9GFZa1 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Today, for those who care about such things, is Day Four of Coulter’s whinefest. And where else to play the conservative victim than on Fox News?

On this morning’s Fox & Friends, Coulter got more than five friendly minutes to rail about the horrors of losing her seat without apology or explanation and the “snarky and snippy” response from the company.

But something Coulter said indicated she might not have been blameless in the incident:

COULTER: As I was boarding, the ticket agent snatched the ticket out of my hand and said, “No, we’ve given you a different seat.” And I said, “Why?” and she said, “emergency” and I went on to the plane, I took the seat that was originally mine because it was empty. And then no, the seats filled up, a woman came back, the stewardess asked for our tickets and I said, “Well, this was the seat I booked but they moved me to another seat I don’t want.” And she said, “You have to move” and I said, “But why?” And she said, “I don’t know.” And there was not an elderly person, a sickly person, a very tall person. I wasn’t asked and it’s been three days now and Delta still hasn’t given an explanation, much less an apology.

The three Fox & Friends cohosts must have been too choked up with emotion at this tragedy to ask Coulter why she sat in a seat that she had been told not to take.

Perhaps the hosts’ collective grief was also why nobody thought to compare Coulter’s current outrage with her heartless condemnation of 9/11 widows for making “the entire country” “marinate in their exquisite personal agony.”

In a 2006 book, Coulter wrote about the widows:

“These self-obsessed women seem genuinely unaware that 9/11 was an attack on our nation and acted like the terrorist attack only happened to them. They believe the entire country was required to marinate in their exquisite personal agony … These broads are millionaires, lionized on TV and in articles about them, reveling in their status as celebrities and stalked by grief-parrazies. I have never seen people enjoying their husbands’ death so much.”

But Coulter seems to think the loss of a husband in a terrorist attack is nothing compared to her loss of a seat on an airplane.

Watch Snowflake Coulter talk about her ordeal below, from the July 18, 2017 Fox & Friends.