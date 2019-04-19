Andrew Napolitano, senior judicial analyst for Fox News, blasted the portrait of Donald Trump that was revealed in the Mueller report yesterday. Do not expect to see Napolitano on any prime time show in the near future, however.

In a digital report that will almost certainly never appear on a Fox News Channel television screen, Napolitano spent more than three minutes describing a truly disgusting person. Not that anyone should be shocked. But it’s not the kind of language we’re used to hearing anywhere on Fox News.

NAPOLITANO: The report lists 11 instances in which the president attempted or attempted to have others attempt to interfere with the investigation of his own campaign.

[…]

Depending on how you look at them, they might be enough to prosecute.

[…]

But it did show a venal, amoral, deceptive Donald Trump instructing his aides to lie and willing to help them do so. That’s not good in a president of the United States.

It’s also not good here in New York City where he is still under investigation for financial crimes.

Napolitano put a cherry on top of all that by validating Michael Cohen's very damning portrait of Trump - that Fox Trumpers have worked so hard to discredit.

NAPOLITANO: And I’m sorry to say that the Donald Trump portrayed in the Robert Mueller report is the same one portrayed by Michael Cohen, who was his lawyer for 10 years.

Where does this go? I don’t know. But this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. It’s just the end of the beginning.

Napolitano said the legal ball now goes to federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating Trump’s pre-presidential behavior. The political ball goes to the Democrats, Napolitano added, while they decide whether or not to impeach. He seemed to think Trump fully deserved impeachment but nonetheless cautioned against such a move given that there is not enough political support.

At least not yet.

But what’s the point of having a “senior judicial analyst” if your prime time hosts just ignore his analysis?

Watch Napolitano below, from Fox Nation's April 18, 2019 Judge Napolitano’s Chambers.

(H/T reader Eric J.)