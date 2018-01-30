Andrea Tantaros, the former Fox News host suing her ex-employer for sexual harassment, has filed new court papers alleging that then-Fox CEO Roger Ailes installed cameras that allowed him to spy on female hosts changing clothes at work.

BuzzFeed has the details:

Tantaros, who is now representing herself in the legal matter, said Ailes had a CCTV system that allowed him to see inside Fox News offices: "Fox offices are where most Fox female talent, including Ms. Tantaros, disrobed daily from their regular clothing into their on-air attire, sometimes multiple times a day... Upon information and belief Ailes was surreptitiously recording, both through audio and with hidden cameras, Tantaros (and others)." She also alleged Ailes was recording a biannual trunk show organized by the wardrobe department in which all the female hosts "[disrobed] down to their undergarments to try on new on-air dresses for the next season, without even the benefit of a curtain."

Tantaros also claims that Ailes installed spyware on her laptop and was able to monitor employees’ Blackberry activity.

Tantaros’ original complaint, filed in 2016, contained some jaw-dropping allegations, including claims that on-air talent were not allowed to defend then-host Megyn Kelly from attacks by presidential candidate Donald Trump; that Ailes liked to gossip about employees’ sex lives; and that he referred to African American contributor Stacey Dash as “the black girl.”

According to BuzzFeed, Fox issued a statement saying, “Her outlandish claims lack any factual basis.”

