America’s Newsroom co-anchor Sandra Smith announced the termination of her co-anchor, Ed Henry, near the end of the first hour of the show today.

SMITH: A moment now for some news about the co-anchor of this program, Ed Henry. After a recent claim and an investigation involving sexual misconduct in the workplace, Ed has been terminated from Fox News.

In an internal memo to employees, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace addressed this very serious issue in an effort to bring full transparency to it and emphasized that we will continue to strive to maintain a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees.

Rotating anchors will be sitting in with me until a replacement is named.

She forgot to mention that “safe and inclusive” means white supremacists, white nationalists, science deniers, liars and propagandists are all welcome and eligible for employment.

You can watch Smith below, from the July 1, 2020 America’s Newsroom.