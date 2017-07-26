This may be the first and last time we ever agree with right-wing nutjob Allen West. But it’s hard to find anything wrong with how he lit into Donald Trump over his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Appearing on Your World today, West, a retired lieutenant colonel, said, “If I was in combat, and I was publicly berating one of my subordinate company commanders in front of the entire battalion, how effective would he be out there in a combat zone?”

West, mindful of his audience, added, “Maybe this is going to get me in trouble, it’s pretty undignified for the president to be going out and publicly shaming his attorney general.”

“If you have an issue with the attorney general, you bring him in behind closed doors and you try to get on the same sheet of music,” West continued, rhetorically addressing Trump. “But right now what you’re doing is you’re undermining his ability and his authority to carry out what is supposed to be the number one, the chief law enforcement officer in the United States of America.”

Clearly, host Neil Cavuto was on board with the pro-Sessions message. Before West appeared, Cavuto played a few clips of Republican senators taking Sessions’ side, too. To West, Cavuto asked if loyalty shouldn’t work both ways. “If you expect people to be loyal to you, than you’ve got to be loyal to them,” Cavuto said pointedly.

“You don’t go out and throw people under the bus,” West said. “He’s supposed to be building a team, and right now the most disruptive agent out there disrupting and causing dysfunction on his team seems to be himself right now with all of these incessant tweets.”

Watch West look sane compared to Trump below, from the July 26, 2017 Your World.