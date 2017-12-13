Election night for the Alabama senate seat is here and the stakes couldn't be higher. Will Steve Bannon and Donald Trump be emboldened and empowered with a Roy Moore win or will they get a rude awakening from Doug Jones tonight and see the GOP's narrow Senate majority get even smaller with a Doug Jones victory? We've got results streaming via ABC News after the jump. UPDATED WITH RESULTS... JONES WON!
Of course, I'll be watching Fox News so you don't have to. But meanwhile, share your thoughts and observations in our comments section below. May the best man win and I think we all know who that is!
Polls close in Alabama at 7 PM CT.
UPDATE: AP has called it for Jones!!!
BREAKING: Democrat Doug Jones won election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama in a sharp blow to President Trump that narrows the GOP’s majority in the Senate to two. He beat Roy Moore, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court who had been accused of sexual misconduct.— The Associated Press (@AP) December 13, 2017
And so has The Washington Post!!!
In an upset, Democrat Doug Jones is projected to win Senate seat in Ala. race roiled by misconduct allegations against Roy Moore https://t.co/CaMRZShEzZ— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 13, 2017
Now CNN:
Democrat Doug Jones will win the Senate special election in Alabama, CNN projects, in a defeat for Republican Roy Moore https://t.co/BARA8oQvDR https://t.co/UjkPRTC14T— CNN (@CNN) December 13, 2017
Fox News, too.
BREAKING NEWS: Fox News projects Democrat Doug Jones will defeat Republican Roy Moore in Alabama’s special election race for the U.S. Senate. https://t.co/vS3z9keSt3 pic.twitter.com/43eACQ725T— Fox News (@FoxNews) December 13, 2017
I'm just waiting for MSNBC before I call it a done deal.
And now NBC News:
BREAKING: @NBCNews projects Doug Jones as apparent winner in Alabama Senate special election - https://t.co/1gpY6ExSyA pic.twitter.com/3nFYscFXVj— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 13, 2017
Seriously, Laura? Tee hee hee. This is the 2nd time The Donald has backed a candidate in Alabama and they’ve gone down in embarrassing flames. It also puts alt right crackpot Bannon’s dream at primarying mainstream Republicans with his grab bag of nutjob candidates in doubt.
A great night. Yep, a great night. 👍
However, given the upbeat anchoring from Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier right before the polls closed, I could not tell. Despite how they go along with Fox’s agenda, I know they are mainstream GOPers and probably not Moore fans. So can’t read anything yet.
Brit Hume does not look happy with Tucker tonight. But hard to read his take, too, considering he’s presenting the race as a lose/lose for Republicans.