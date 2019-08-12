The owner of a restaurant in Birmingham, Alabama announced that she would close on Saturday in protest of Brian Kilmeade who was giving a speech at a nearby theater.

Adeeba Khan, the owner of Birmingham’s Shu Shop restaurant, made the announcement on the restaurant’s Facebook page, according to AL.com, though the post seems to no longer be there.

HuffPost also reported on the announcement along with the added tidbit that Khan called Kilmeade an “a**hat.”

As a “decent human, first and foremost, a person of color, a woman, a second generation immigrant of Pakistani decent, and a Birmingham native, I refuse to contribute to anyone’s hateful bullshit,” she added.

“I love my city. This is my city. This is OUR city,” Khan said, adding that Kilmeade’s show “flies in the face of everything that MY BIRMINGHAM is about- love, acceptance, knowledge, and RESPECT.”

If you’re ever in Birmingham, do pay a visit to the Shu Shop. The fare looks yummy.

(Kilmeade image via screen grab)