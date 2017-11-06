Rather than consider the benefits of stricter gun laws in the wake of yesterday’s mass shooting in a Sutherland Springs, Texas church, Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt hyped the benefits of getting shot in church.

Near the end of a discussion with Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, Earhardt brought up "the positives" of being murdered in a mass slaughter at church:

EARHARDT: Governor, you know we’ve been reporting this shouldn’t happen in a church. But I was downstairs talking with some people that work here, that we all talk about our faith and we share the same beliefs. We were saying there’s no other place we would want to go other than church because I’m there asking for forgiveness, I feel very close to Christ when I’m there so I’m trying to look at some positives here and know that those people are with the Lord now and experiencing eternity and no more suffering, no more sadness any more.

As Raw Story noted, Abbott tacitly agreed. He added that after speaking with the families of the victims, he was inspired by their reliance on their faith as well as “the necessity for us to come together under one God to purge evil and to rely upon the love that God provides.”

Can there be any doubt which God this crew thinks we all need to “come together under”?

Watch the suggestion that dying in a mass shooting is not a big deal if it happens in church below, from the November 6, 2017 Fox & Friends.

(H/T Raw Story)