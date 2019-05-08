2019-05-08 15:34:05 -0400

The purveyors of this latest anti-choice screed are fully aware that the law will not be going into effect – at least not for another few years. It will be immediately challenged in court and then work its way up the judiciary.



There are three obvious purposes to the law:



1. Angry Right Wingers are intent on showing their hatred for women, and for women’s rights to control their own bodies.

2. The politicians involved are hoping this wedge will rile up the small base of the Pence White House for 2020 – playing the Democratic Party as evil baby killers.

3. The longest part of the con is the Supreme Court gambit. If this case lands at the current Supreme Court, or one where Clarence Thomas has been replaced by a younger gargoyle, much of this law will be upheld. And this will play a big part in the Right Wing agenda to finally get rid of Roe v Wade.

That third purpose is the big one – it’s the largest gift we received from the 2-3 million Dems across the swing states who chose to stay home in 2016. We need to hope they learned their lesson, because it really did matter if they showed up, and it really did matter who would be appointed to the judiciary. ( BTW – had those Dems showed up, we would be looking at a 4-4 Supreme Court with Kennedy still on his seat, since the Right Wing would never have approved a single appointment by Hillary Clinton, but even that would be preferable to the disaster we now have.)



I note that the Roberts SC won’t just overturn Roe in one shot (even if most of the Hard Right partisans there want to). And how this Georgia law affects Roe will depend on when it actually lands at the high court. If it gets freight trained straight up, Roberts will use this law to cite State’s Rights. But the law is designed in a sneaky way to work as a subsequent ruling, since it also plays the game about “personhood”. What we should anticipate is at least three rulings in sequence by this Supreme Court, all on 5-4 lineups. The first will uphold restrictions on a state-level basis, on the theory of State’s Rights superseding the federal laws and precedents. The second will take it a step further, allowing that State’s Rights will allow each state to impose criminal penalties within their borders if their citizens wish. And the third is the final blow – the one that says that every developing fetus is actually a person, which would extend the ban and the criminal definition throughout the US. The Georgia screed allows for any and every level of those decisions, and will be extremely useful to Roberts, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch and company. (There’s an interesting legal theory that will come up as a side effect – about how this will mean that the fetuses carried by pregnant prison inmates would now be deemed to be persons imprisoned for crimes they did not commit…)



By the way, I hope that people noticed the Georgia screed will make a termination a felony murder offence. Women caught having the procedure would face a prison sentence for the rest of their lives. And it gets better. Female Georgia residents caught in the act of leaving the state to have this procedure would be deemed to be committing a crime of conspiracy to commit murder and thus face 10 years in prison each time – as would anyone helping them. One has to wonder how this will affect non-residents who need such a procedure.



American women would do well to pay close attention to any news from the Supreme Court for the next few years. If Roberts and his block get their way, it may become a prudent idea to move out of the states that pursue this kind of viciousness. I frankly can see an exodus of women from various of these states coming in another year or two.