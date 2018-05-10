Fox’s Ainsley Earhardt seemed determined to let people know that just because she was part of a show that blatantly urged Trump to stay in the Iran deal yesterday, she’s really on Team Trump and loves the p***y grabber as much as ever!

Tuesday, Earhardt listened as her Fox & Friends cohosts tried to sell the Fan In Chief on staying in the Iran nuclear deal. Wednesday, as a cohost of Outnumbered, Earhardt all but wore a button saying, “I didn’t mean it, Dear Leader! I thank God every day that Trump is making America great again!”

EARHARDT: This president ran on doing what’s best for America and he doesn’t care how it affects France, necessarily, or how it affects the U.K. He wants it to benefit America and he’s saying this deal was bogus. We weren’t even allowed to send our inspectors into Iran to make sure they were doing what they were saying they were doing without giving them 30 days notice. Well, they were lying to us and Netanyahu proved that to us last week with those images.

That is not true. For one thing, none other than former CIA Director, now Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said he has seen no evidence that Iran was not in compliance with the agreement. As for Netanyahu, New York Magazine burst that balloon of “proof.”

The trove of Iranian documents recently obtained by Israeli intelligence, most of which date to before the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was adopted, do not constitute proof that Iran either has violated or intends to violate it. Several experts and European diplomats pointed out that the Israeli prime minister had not revealed anything they didn’t already know, nor did he provide a proverbial smoking gun to show that Iran was making an end run around the JCPOA. If Mossad had found slam-dunk proof of noncompliance in their brazen heist of Iran’s nuclear archive, surely Netanyahu would have included it in his PowerPoint. That he didn’t suggests that they haven’t.

Yet nobody corrected Earhardt. Cohost Lisa Boothe gave her endorsement for the withdrawal. “It’s time to get tough,” she said, without giving a thought to the potentially catastrophic consequences of Trump’s “toughness.” As none other than Fox & Friends cohost Steve Doocy said Tuesday, “If the deal went away, not only would the United States have to worry about the aggression from Iran in the region over there, but then they’d have to worry about the nuke problem as well.” Cohosts Katie Pavlich and Harris Faulkner complained that Iran is still saying “Death to America” as if that were all the pretext needed to ratchet up tensions in the Middle East.

Predictably, Democrats were painted as almost as big an enemy of America.

PAVLICH: It’s interesting to watch people like Chuck Schumer come out and condemn the president for doing this when Chuck Schumer was one of four Democrats who actually was against the Iran deal from the beginning.

Several Republicans who initially opposed the deal wanted it saved, too, but why spoil the propaganda?

Guest David Asman lectured, “The Democrats, but also some Republicans, have to separate their personal dislike for Donald Trump” because of the “dramatic” success he’s having in diplomacy.

Just pay no attention how Trump has caused a crisis in the Middle East, taking us on a potential march to war, which is just what newly-minted National Security Adviser John Bolton has been longing for.

“Not in the tank for Trump” Earhardt chimed back in with some hate mongering that Dear Leader was sure to love:

EARHARDT: It’s un-American, isn’t it? It’s un-American for Chuck Schumer to support one thing at one point and not any more just because he doesn’t like this president. You have to think about the safety of our country. Imagine what our world would look like with Iran having access to nuclear weapons.

Well, Ainsley, thanks to Trump’s stupidity, probably based on his dislike of our last president, we may not have to imagine any more because Iran with nuclear weapons could now become a reality.

Last week, I wrote that Fox’s efforts to scare us into thinking that Iran has secret nukes was Iraqi “yellowcake” déjà vu all over again. Well, Ainsley Earhardt just set the table to be Dixie Chick us all over again, too.

See who’s really un-American below, from the May 9, 2018 Outnumbered.