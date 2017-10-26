"Hard-hitting" Ainsley Earhardt began her interview with a Republican senate candidate with the question, "You have so many wonderful accolades that I think folks at home need to know.”

Fox & Friends cohost Earhardt recently said in an interview, “I do not want to come across as being in the tank for [the Trump administration] or kissing their tails,” and “I want to be a journalist, I want to ask tough questions.”

But either Earhardt doesn’t care about looking like she’s in the tank with other Republicans or she has no idea what a tough question is.

This morning, John James, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, appeared for his first national television interview on where else? Fox & Friends!

A smiling, upbeat Earhardt set the tone at the beginning: “Great to see you, John … You have so many wonderful accolades that I think folks at home need to know.”

After talking about his military and business background, she said, “Check the box when it comes to patriotism, you fought for our country, check the box when it comes to business, because what you did with your family business. What about family? We saw some pictures of your wife and your two boys.”

If James gets the nomination, he’ll be running against incumbent Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow. Instead of discussing James’ chances or his platform or even Stabenow's record, Earhardt asked the “tough question," “How are you planning on defeating her?”

That, of course, opened the door for an always-welcome-on-Fox tear against Democrats.

"The Democratic marketing machine has been peddling this brand of dependency and addiction to government power for as long as I’ve been alive," James replied. "Just walk around the city of Detroit, just walk around Michigan. I believe that this brand of freedom, by telling people the good news of what our God and our country has guaranteed for us, enabling us to go off and work hard and do what we can."

Earhardt also asked about Kid Rock, who has just announced he has decided against running: “Would you like to seek his endorsement or have you talked to him?”

“Absolutely,” James informed us. “Kid Rock’s a patriot, and we are serving in our own unique ways. He’s serving by voicing his message and free speech, and not allowing anyone to dictate to him how he thinks. I’m an independent thinker as well, I’m a conservative outsider.”

There was also time for James to plug his website, of course.

Earhardt closed with a stamp of approval: “We wish you all the best.”

Watch “not in the tank” Earhardt below, from the October 26, 2017 Fox & Friends.