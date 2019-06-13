Super duper Christian Ainsley Earhardt once again displayed her skewed moral compass when she defended Donald Trump’s shocking invitation for foreign interference in our election when she claimed the FBI would say “you’re crazy” if he were to report it.

In his interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that aired last night, Trump declared that FBI Director Christopher Wray was “wrong” to say that offers of campaign dirt from a foreign country should be reported to the FBI. “You don’t call the FBI,” Trump insisted. “Because, frankly, it doesn’t happen like that in life.”

Well, if Trump says so, that’s as good as Scripture to Best Friend To Jesus Earhardt! She parroted Glorious Leader Trump’s words like they were catechism.

EARHARDT: So what's interesting, [Stephanopoulos] goes on to say -- he said, "You know what? You should call the FBI if you know something on your opponent." And [Trump] said, "Give me a break, George." He said, "Life doesn't work that way." He said, "In all of my experience, in everything that I have ever learned, all the information I have learned over the course of my life, I've never once picked up the phone and called the FBI." And he says they don't even have enough agents. Could you imagine though if you -- what do you say? "Hi, I'm running for Congress and Norway called and they have some information on my opponent." What's the FBI going to do? You think they're going to be like, "Oh we're right on it. We're going to investigate that." Probably not.

[…]

[Holding an imaginary phone to her ear] "You're crazy. We'll call you back."

Cohost Brian Kilmeade had to correct course. He also made a not-so-subtle suggestion that Trump should be ready to rehab his comments when he calls into the show tomorrow.

KILMEADE: Well, put it this way. Nothing’s free in this world. You don’t want a foreign government or a foreign entity giving you information because they’re gonna want something back. And if anybody knows that, it’s the president ‘cause there is no free lunch. If someone gives you information, then they’re gonna want influence. I think the president’s gotta clarify that and that’s why I’m glad he’s coming on tomorrow because he opened himself wide up to attacks and Ainsley, I think you agree, if China does say, “Hey, President Trump, I got information on Pete Buttigieg,” because we know at South Bend, you can get up to a lot of no good, and there’s a lot of things going on there, the president should say, “Hey, keep it. Keep it. I got this because I don’t want to owe China or Russia something in return.”

Notice that Kilmeade thinks the biggest problem with Trump's remarks is not his welcome mat for foreign interference but that "he opened himself wide up to attacks?"

Watch it below, from the June 13, 2019 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.