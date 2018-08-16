Fox & Friends cohost Ainsley Earhardt tried to join in the Fox News pile on against Andrew Cuomo by flaunting her patriotism with a boast about the time “we defeated communist Japan.” Instead, she wound up flaunting her ignorance.

Just one day after apologizing for calling Vermont’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Christine Hallquist “that transgender,” Earhardt gave herself a new reason to apologize again: a shocking lack of knowledge about the history of the country she supposedly loves so much.

If you’ve watched Fox News lately, you’ve probably seen the poutrage over New York’s Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo’s remarks (later walked back) that America “was never that great." I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that Cuomo happens to be up for re-election in November.

"We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged," Cuomo added. "We will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping of women, 51% of our population, is gone, and every woman's full potential is realized and unleashed and every woman is making her full contribution."

That was Fox’s cue to pounce. Demonizing those with differing opinions is Fox’s specialty, especially when it can do so in the name of patriotism.

As Raw Story noted, Earhardt asked viewers to weigh in on Cuomo (and keep their anger boiling):

“We want to know what you think,” Earhardt said. “We defeated communist Japan, radical Islamists. We ask our men and our women to go overseas to fight for our country and sacrifice so much for this great country so that we can be the land of the free, the land of the brave.”

Cohost Steve Doocy sort of corrected Earhardt by saying, “Communism and Japan and so many other things as well.” But, as The Hill pointed out, “Japan has never been communist and was under imperial rule during World War II.”

Watch Earhardt scold Cuomo for not loving America while she proves that her own love for country could use some improvement below, from the August 16, 2018 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters’ Bobby Lewis.